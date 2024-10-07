Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are trying to find a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says 30-year-old Dwayne Richard breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

Richard is serving a two-year and one-day sentence for:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

assault with a weapon

extortion

failure to comply with an undertaking

failure to attend court

Richard is described as six-foot-one and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Richard has “DBD” tattooed on his right inner forearm, “CYNIAH” tattooed on his chest and “MY SPIDER” on his right shoulder.

Police are warning the public not to approach Richard. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

