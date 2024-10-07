Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are trying to find a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
The Saint John Police Force says 30-year-old Dwayne Richard breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on Friday.
Richard is serving a two-year and one-day sentence for:
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- assault with a weapon
- extortion
- failure to comply with an undertaking
- failure to attend court
Richard is described as six-foot-one and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Richard has “DBD” tattooed on his right inner forearm, “CYNIAH” tattooed on his chest and “MY SPIDER” on his right shoulder.
Police are warning the public not to approach Richard. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
A woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should be on the lookout for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
U.K. doctor admits trying to kill his mother's partner with poison disguised as a COVID-19 vaccine
A British doctor on Monday admitted trying to kill his mother's long-term partner, who stood between him and an inheritance, by injecting the man with poison disguised as a COVID-19 vaccine.
Canadian leaders, demonstrators hold events on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
LeBron and Bronny James become first father-son duo to play together on an NBA team
During the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron and Bronny James became the first father/son duo to play together on an NBA team.
Man arrested after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it into neighbourhood park
A man stole a police car and drove it onto the field of an East Vancouver park Sunday morning, placing 'dozens of bystanders in harm’s way,' according to police.
Lawyers for Madeleine McCann suspect seek acquittal in his German trial on unrelated sexual offence charges
Lawyers for a man who is also under investigation in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann called on Monday for him to be acquitted in his trial on charges of unrelated sexual offences.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
Two people seriously injured in apparent 'road rage' collision in Toronto: police
Police say that they are investigating an apparent road rage incident in North York that may have involved gunfire.
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
Frank Stronach's sex assault case put over until Nov. 4, set to move to Toronto
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, has had his case put over to next month as lawyers work to have the matter moved to a court in Toronto.
$1M Lotto 6-49 winning ticket purchased in Calgary
Two lottery tickets purchased in Alberta won big in draws last week, with prize money totalling more than $1.2 million.
Foothills County man charged with firearms offences, animal cruelty
RCMP arrested and charged a 38-year-old Foothills County man in connection with firearms offences as well as animal neglect.
Residents invited to Calgary Court Centre for blanket rezoning challenge
Opponents to blanket rezoning in Calgary are inviting members of the public to learn more about the next steps in the fight against the controversial plan.
Alberta opens appointments for annual flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccines
Albertans can start booking their annual flu and COVID shots as of Monday, with appointments beginning next week.
Westlock man charged with child pornography offences
A Westlock, Alta., man faces several child pornography charges.
4 of 5 arrested in northern Alta. kidnapping
A kidnapping victim was found by police during a traffic stop in northern Alberta earlier this month.
Palestinian and Israel protests planned at Montreal universities to mark Oct. 7
Students and supporters from Montreal universities have two protests and vigils planned to mark the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
Quebec to spend $1 billion to protect 30 per cent of environment
The Quebec government has announced details of its 2030 Nature Plan, a $922 million roadmap that should enable Quebec to protect 30 per cent of its territory in the coming years.
Jury begins deliberations in Ayoub trial
The fate of an Ottawa man who admitted to murdering his wife and stabbing his daughter in broad daylight in 2021 is now in the hands of a jury.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Trillium Line begins final 21-day testing phase
Trial running begins today on the Trillium Line, one of the final steps before Ottawa’s new north-south line opens to the public. “This is TransitNEXT’s final exam, and it will be a rigorous one,” Renee Amilcar, Transit Services general manager, told councillors and the media last Thursday.
911 having technical issues across parts of midwestern Ontario
Anyone calling 911 across parts of midwestern Ontario Monday morning may be experiencing what's being escribed as "technical difficulties."
-
Provincial funding for LHSC hopes to clear up ICU beds
Permanent funding provided to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and other hubs hopes to improve quality of life for patients on ventilators.
Allegedly armed man accused of threatening pedestrians in Barrie catwalk
Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at two people in Barrie over the weekend.
Bail granted to man arrested in sexual assault investigation involving minors
A Severn Township man accused in a sexual assault investigation was granted bail on Monday.
Barrie man charged in alleged stabbing
A 22-year-old Barrie man faces charges in connection with an alleged stabbing over the weekend.
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
Opposition to plan to convert former Sudbury school into 74 residential units
At a meeting on Monday afternoon, Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote on a plan to convert the former St. Bernadette's school on Auger Street into 74 residential units.
Toronto man wanted in connection to shooting at Waterloo business
Jalen Belle-McCormack, 20, from Toronto, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo business on May 18.
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Leger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Driver, 95, charged after pedestrian death in Guelph
A 95-year-old man is facing charges after a collision last month resulted in the death of a 72-year-old woman in Guelph.
$17,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $17,000 in unreported cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Enwin makes electrifying vehicle advancements
Enwin Utilities has stepped into electrification, fully electrifying their fleet of vehicles.
Garage fire in east Windsor causes $70,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say there was about $70,000 in damage after a house fire in east Windsor.
Power restored across Manitoba following weekend windstorm
Power is restored across southern Manitoba after a weekend windstorm wreaked havoc in several communities.
Totem pole that has stood near the Manitoba legislature for 53 years is removed
A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature for more than 50 years has come down.
16-year-old dead following shooting, police investigating
A 16-year-old male has died following a shooting over the weekend.
Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
Where to watch the upcoming Saskatchewan leaders' debate
As campaigning continues in the lead up to election day in Saskatchewan, a date and time has been chosen for this year's leader debate.
Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election
As Saskatchewan's population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.
Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
Where to watch the upcoming Saskatchewan leaders' debate
As campaigning continues in the lead up to election day in Saskatchewan, a date and time has been chosen for this year's leader debate.
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Jeep burns on road to popular trailhead in Fraser Valley
Some people heading up to Mount Cheam in Chilliwack, B.C., got more than they bargained for on Sunday.
Vigils and protests planned for Oct. 7 anniversary in Vancouver
Police in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, are increasing their presence in preparation for protests and rallies on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack in Israel.
Televised B.C. election debate will see party leaders face each other under lights
New Democrat David Eby, B.C. Conservative John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau set to square off in televised debate Tuesday.
B.C. wildland firefighter designs sleek respirator to combat smoke hazards
Emily Carr design student Angus Duguid created the mouthpiece for his final University project.
Eby supports police on guns and gangs, flanked by four law enforcement candidates
NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday to support police in British Columbia to keep illegal guns off the streets and protect communities, but accused B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad of planning to make the province less safe.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.