Saint John’s Imperial Theatre receives over $300,000 in funding

The Canadian and New Brunswick governments are spending $300,000 to support programming and renovations at an historic performing arts venue in Saint John, N.B.

In a Friday news release, Gudie Hutchings, the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), said the federal government is committed to supporting spaces like the Imperial Theatre that “contribute to vibrant communities and thriving local economies.”

"Saint John's iconic Imperial Theatre has long been a cultural hub for the city, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate the arts and experience the magic of live performances,” said Hutchings.

The federal government is spending $258,343 on the theatre – $170,000 from Canadian Heritage and $88,343 from ACOA. The New Brunswick government has also provided $70,000 from the Regional Development Corporation.

According to the release, the funding will be used towards programing and theatre renovations, such as:

new front doors

a theatre stage cloth

renovated gender-neutral washrooms

the purchase of a small boom life

“I'm thrilled that the Government of Canada is investing in the programming and restoration of this facility as it continues to provide this region with outstanding artistic performances," said Wayne Long, MP for Saint John-Rothesay, in the release.

The theatre’s executive director, Angela Campell, says she is proud of the theatre’s ability to engage people through the performing arts.

“This funding expands opportunities to reach audiences through innovative programming and outreach. The capital improvements which will replace the existing wooden front doors along with upgrades to the washrooms, ensure universal accessibility for people from all walks of life," said Campbell in the release.

According to the release, the theatre's mandate is to provide a platform for diverse and high-quality artistic performances from various regions and cultures of Canada and the world.

