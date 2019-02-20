

CTV Atlantic





The Saint John Sea Dogs excited their fans on Wednesday holding their hockey practice on an outdoor rink.

Fans gathered at Lily Lake in Saint John watching the Quebec league team put on a show.

“It’s a pretty stressful stretch for us with the playoff push, so to be able to have some fun with the boys and the fans is pretty cool,” said defenseman William Villeneuve.

Head coach Josh Dixon says the team is excited to play wherever they get the chance to.

“It’s a nice chance for us to get back to the roots of the game,” said Dixon. “For us, it’s a chance to get back to the passion that they have for the game.”

For some players, getting back on the frozen pond is where the game all started for them in the first place.

“I grew up in Newfoundland, so there was always a pond out behind the house,” said forward Alex Drover. “So I grew up playing on ponds and outdoor rinks, so I really enjoy doing this today.”

Some fans travelled a couple hours just to catch the Sea Dogs in action. Even on a chilly day, the fans were not disappointed.

“To bring the kids down, have them enjoy watching the Sea Dogs practice, watch some of the drills and the things they’re trying to learn. It’s just all about hockey,” said McAdam Hockey School coach Tom Lomonte.

“It’s a bit more bumpy, but that’s all part of the fun,” said Drover. “Different atmosphere, it’s colder for example, yet you love every part of it.”

The Sea Dogs are getting ready for a series of away games starting this weekend in Halifax, followed by Charlottetown, and then Cape Breton.

With Files from CTV’s Laura Lyall.