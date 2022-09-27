Saint John to introduce four-day work week, city offices to close on Fridays

The City of Saint John is introducing a four-day compressed work week for most employees, following unanimous approval from city councillors Monday night.

The change will take effect Oct. 17 and will see most municipal offices closed Friday through Sunday.

The city says morning and evening hours will be extended at its Customer Service Centre and One Stop Development Shop, Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Specific municipal services and facilities, including the City Market, recreational locations, public works, transit, and parking enforcement will continue to operate as usual, according to the city.

City Manager John Collin made the recommendation for council approval at Monday night’s meeting, saying there would be benefits for both employees and residents.

Collin says the compressed work week initiative is part a one-year pilot project.

More to come.