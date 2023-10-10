Atlantic

    • Saint John workers ratify tentative agreement reached with city

    Saint John City Hall on Sept. 11, 2023. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) Saint John City Hall on Sept. 11, 2023. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

    Striking city workers in Saint John, N.B., have ratified a tentative agreement reached with the city.

    CUPE Local 486 says its members voted in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement on Monday.

    The city said over the weekend bargaining teams reached the agreement on Friday.

    Saint John City Council and the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the deal.

    An approval would effectively end the strike, which began on Sept. 12.

    Details on the agreement have not been released yet.

