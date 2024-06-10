Sainte-Louise man dies following collision: N.B. RCMP

A 22-year-old man from Sainte-Louise, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in the Bathurst, N.B., region.

Officers responded to a report of a collision between an SUV and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Highway 11 in Bathurst Sunday around 11 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was uninjured.

RCMP say they believe the collision occurred when the ATV, travelling the wrong direction, collided head-on with the SUV.

Members of the Bathurst Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office also attended the scene, say police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

