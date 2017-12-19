

CTV Atlantic





It may be the season of giving, but one of the Maritimes’ favourite charities is struggling to meet it fundraising goal.

The Salvation Army's Christmas kettles appear to be everywhere. They’ve brought in $640,000 in Nova Scotia, 377,000 in New Brunswick and nearly 98,000 on Prince Edward Island. That’s $1.1 million across the Maritimes.

But Capt. Jamie Locke of the Salvation Army says that’s about $700,000 short of their goal.

“That means this week we're hoping to make up that amount so we can reach our goal of $1.9 million," says Locke.

It's a similar trend nationally. Coast to coast, the campaign is still about $9 million short of its goal.

The Salvation Army says the kettle campaign allows them to keep their doors open throughout the year, and keep community outreach vans on the road.

"One of the big things we're finding is advocating for people who are in distress and who really can't articulate their needs to the right people, so we go to bat for them," says Maj. Harold Bungay of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has 23 locations in the Maritimes. In Saint John, the agency raised $172,000 last year. They’ve raised $94,000 so far this year.

Locke says one of the main problems with the campaign is that it requires cash.

"I think that most of us have moved away from cash and we're carrying credit cards and debit cards,” says Locke. “I think that contributes to what we're seeing as a shortfall in the giving right now. It takes an extra effort to go to an ATM to get some money to make a donation."

But volunteer Grattan Cosman still believes they’ll be able to reach their goal.

"We still have a few days before Christmas. There's lots of time. We're out there. If anybody sees us, if they could give a little, it's definitely appreciated," says Cosman.

"If everybody gave a little bit, that could have a huge impact."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.