DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- With school starting in less than a week, Lisa deMolitor knows she will be driving her usual route in Shelburne County -- but she still isn't sure what that will look like.

"I worry about my pre-primary and primaries that have never been on a bus, they're the ones that they may be crying that first day, and I'm going to help transition them from mommy's arms to the school," deMolitor said. "They're going to be nervous and I want to be able to put them all at ease, but I don't have the answers."

The Nova Scotia government has outlined guidelines for school bus providers, including National Passenger Services in Dartmouth, one of three that services schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

"Every student has to wear a mask as well as the driver whenever they're on the bus or getting on or off," said Darryl Amirault of National Passenger Services. "Anything more than that, we don't want the students to see, we don't want to create any anxiety for them, so we're keeping it as low key as well possibly can."

That includes multiple cleanings a day, before and after students are picked up in the morning and dropped off in the afternoon.

"The backs of seats are very common for kids to be grabbing onto so we'll be washing all those down, spraying them with disinfectant," Amirault said.

But deMolitor, who doesn't work for National Passenger Services, says she has many concerns.

"It's not consistent across the province," she said. "I talk to other bus drivers and other people in the education system across the province, it's different, how long I get to clean my bus versus how long they get. We all have the same bus, the same size and the same structure, we need the same amount of time."

Nan McFadgen is the president CUPE Nova Scotia and she has concerns because bus drivers already have a difficult job – and now it's going to be even more challenging.

"There's not going to be physical distancing on the bus," McFadgen said. "There's no PlexiGlas in the back of the driver; we're told that's something that can't be done, although we understand in other provinces it is being done."

Outside of Halifax, buses are run by the local centres for education, and drivers like Demolitor belong to the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

"We've been trying to get answers to government for four months now and I still can't stand here and give you a complete picture of what our staff, including our bus drivers can expect, because we don't know," McFadgen said.

With the first big test less than a week away, time is running out for drivers to get answers.