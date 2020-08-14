HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has released more details about its back-to-school plan, including an update on mandatory masks in schools.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang provided an update during a news conference on Friday.

The province first released details about its back-to-school plan last month, when it was announced that students would be returning to the classroom full time on Sept. 8, with protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, the province’s plan was met with criticism by many teachers and parents, who felt it lacked important details. Some also questioned why only high school students were required to wear masks in hallways and common areas, and why masks weren’t mandatory for students in classrooms.

Churchill acknowledged Friday that people still have a lot of questions and anxiety over the government’s plan.

“There’s no doubt that this year’s experience will be different than past years and everyone is understandably anxious about the unknown that’s coming for the fall and of course we all understand that,” said Churchill. “We are all sensitive to those anxieties and as new information is known we will adapt the plan that we have in place.”

MANDATORY MASKS AND OTHER MEASURES

The back-to-school plan has been updated to mandate non-medical masks for students in Grades 4 to 12 while in school.

All students in those grades will be required to wear a mask inside schools, except when they are seated at their desks, and only then if their desks are spaced two metres apart and facing the same direction. If students can’t sit two metres apart, they must wear a mask while at their desks.

“This change is in line with new federal recommendations around mask-wearing and what we know about their effectiveness to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Churchill. “These changes to mask-wearing will help to mitigate risk when students, teachers and staff cannot distance.”

Masks must also be worn in hallways and other common areas when physical distancing isn’t possible.

“We know that social distancing is not always physically possible, but schools have been asked to be creative and innovative to maximize opportunities for spacing,” said Churchill. “Everyone will be doing their best to adapt the space they have to create distance in the classrooms. Masks are another layer of prevention, especially when full distancing cannot be achieved.”

Masks and hand sanitizer are starting to arrive at schools. The government says it is distributing 310,000 non-medical masks to public schools across the province for students, teachers and staff.

All students and staff will receive two free cloth masks. Disposable masks will also be available if a student forgets or loses their mask while at school.

The province also announced that the ventilation system will be checked and maintained at each school to ensure the equipment is in good condition and operating properly.

Principals are expected to reach out to families with specific information about their school closer to September.

Before-and-after-school programs, such as EXCEL, will be offered in accordance with public health guidelines. Programs will be communicating with families soon.

Schools, with the support of public health, will notify families as soon as they become aware of a COVID-19 case at their child’s school, as well as what measures will need to be taken.

As for sports, the province says a schedule and protocols that follow public health guidelines are in the final stage of development with Sports Nova Scotia. The plan will be sent to schools by the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation.

NOVA SCOTIA TO SPEND $40 MILLION TO REOPEN SCHOOLS

Churchill also announced that the province will be spending an additional $40 million to support students and staff as they return to school next month.

The investment includes the following:

$29 million for more substitute teachers

$8.7 to hire more custodial staff to support enhanced cleaning

$1.4 million to extend the work day of early childhood educators in pre-primary, allowing for enhanced cleaning

$1.2 million to hire more lunch monitors

$500,000 for regular school supplies, such as pencils, pens and erasers

“We’re buying more so that students do not have to share those items,” explained Churchill.

Nova Scotia schools have remained closed since March break in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students continued their education at home during the pandemic, either online or with workbooks. The school year ended for students on June 5.