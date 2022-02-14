Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes
It’s a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.
Schools are open in New Brunswick, but some buses were delayed Monday morning.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for mainland Nova Scotia, while winter storm warnings are in effect in Cape Breton.
On Prince Edward Island, snowfall warnings are in effect in Kings and Queens counties.
Special weather statements have been issued for Prince County on P.E.I. and for Moncton and southeast New Brunswick, which could see up to 15 centimetres of snow and whiteout conditions.
CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the snow is expected to pick up Monday afternoon. It will ease up and clear out of the region Monday evening and night.
“Much of Nova Scotia should expect a fairly widespread 15 to 25 centimetres of snow,” says Mitchell.
“Totals of up to 40 centimetres are possible in the Cape Breton Highlands. Central and eastern areas of P.E.I. could also pick up totals of 15 to 25 centimetres. The snow will be lower moving into western P.E.I. and New Brunswick.”
The snowstorm has prompted Nova Scotia Health to close COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics in New Germany, Kentville, Cape Breton University and Pugwash.
The weather is also having an impact on mail delivery. Canada Post has issued a "yellow service alert" in Nova Scotia, which means mail delivery could be delayed in the province. Canada Post is asking customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways to ensure safe access for mail carriers.
There were no significant power outages due to the weather Monday morning.
In Halifax, snow-covered roads made for a tricky commute Monday morning, and transit buses were operating on snow plans.
The overnight winter parking ban will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Vehicles must be off municipal streets during that time.
Police in the city are warning motorists to drive for the conditions and to watch for pedestrians and cyclists. They are also reminding drivers to clear the snow off their vehicles before heading out.
Police in P.E.I. are also warning motorists about the wintry weather.
Transit Cape Breton says it will be pulling buses from the roads around 2 p.m. due to deteriorating road conditions.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
'Time will tell': Ottawa mayor hopeful 'backchannel' deal will reduce protest presence
While traffic is once again moving across the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and the U.S., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says 'time will tell' whether his 'backchannel' deal to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled his city for weeks is successful.
Alberta families adapting to removal of school mask mandates
Alberta students no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
Team Canada says decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete 'extremely unfortunate'
The Canadian Olympic Committee said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test 'extremely unfortunate.'
Truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms stolen in Peterborough, Ont.: police
A truck carrying thousands of firearms was stolen in Peterborough, Ont. early Sunday morning, police say.
Plans fizzle for major trucker protest in Brussels
Plans for a major trucker virus protest near the European Union headquarters in Brussels fizzled Monday, with police filtering traffic during the morning rush hour to leave only a few scattered demonstrators on foot instead.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | Here's what's reopening and when in Ontario as province speeds up reopening
On Monday, the Ontario government announced it will be moving to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan Thursday, four days ahead of schedule. Here's what you need to know on what's reopening and when in the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.
-
Retired Calgary news photographer dead after crashing into tree at Fernie Alpine Resort
A 65-year-old Calgary man is dead after hitting a tree while skiing on the weekend in southeast B.C.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 reopening plan enters next phase as gyms, spas resume operations
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
-
These restrictions have been lifted, others are upcoming
The Quebec government's deconfinement plan continued Monday as the province continues to chip away at restrictions put in place during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman faces arson charges in court after fire leaves man in critical condition
Judith D'aoust, 43, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Saturday to face four charges related to a fire that left three people injured.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.
-
'Keep those protections in place': Students no longer require masks in classrooms starting Monday
As part of the provincial government’s plan to begin lifting health mandates, students will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms starting on Monday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Requirements for elementary-through-high school students to wear masks ended Monday at midnight. Alberta's education minister said youth have 'followed the rules diligently and now they deserve the chance just to be kids.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
-
Frostbite risk: Northern Ontario between -40 C and -45 C
In a chilly start to the workweek, temperatures Monday morning in northern Ontario are between -40 C and -45 C with the wind chill as the extreme cold continues.
London
-
Custom drag racing car stolen in south west London, Ont.
London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer
-
Life-threatening injuries reported after early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has suffered live-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.
-
Study finds Winnipeg’s concentration of COVID-19 hotspots not as high as other urban centres
A new study analyzing COVID-19 hotspots in major Canadian cities found Winnipeg’s concentration was not as high as some of its counterparts.
-
NFI Group receives order from New York for 60 battery-electric buses
NFI Group Inc. says the New York City Transit Authority has ordered 60 battery-electric, zero-emission heavy-duty transit buses.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor on deal with truckers: 'At least we've tried something'
Mayor Jim Watson said he expects ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters to begin moving their trucks out of downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Feds should use emergency powers to end Ottawa occupation: expert
The federal government should invoke its powers under the Emergencies Act to bring the occupation of downtown Ottawa to an end, a leading national security expert says.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
Foo Fighters coming to Saskatoon in September
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Foo Fighters are coming to Saskatoon.
-
Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.
Vancouver
-
'Supply crunch': Metro Vancouver gas prices reach all-time high
Prices at many Metro Vancouver gas stations remain at an all-time high Monday, after breaking records across the region over the weekend.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 PT
LIVE @ 11:30 PT | Changes to ICBC? Update coming with CEO, B.C.'s deputy premier
Changes could be coming to auto insurance in B.C. as the province's deputy premier is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.
-
Explosion, fire at Langley business plaza under investigation
Multiple Langley businesses are closed after they were damaged in an explosion and fire over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.
-
Two Albert St. businesses robbed over the weekend, Regina police say
The Regina Police Service responded to two robberies on Albert St. over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in 'random' murder at Nanaimo coffee shop
A suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody Monday after what police say was a random homicide in a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop.
-
Police seek man after sexual assault reported in Esquimalt
Victoria police are looking for a man and two witnesses who reportedly intervened in a sexual assault in Esquimalt, B.C. last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Monday on the province's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.