Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes

It’s a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.

Schools are open in New Brunswick, but some buses were delayed Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for mainland Nova Scotia, while winter storm warnings are in effect in Cape Breton.

On Prince Edward Island, snowfall warnings are in effect in Kings and Queens counties.

Special weather statements have been issued for Prince County on P.E.I. and for Moncton and southeast New Brunswick, which could see up to 15 centimetres of snow and whiteout conditions.

CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the snow is expected to pick up Monday afternoon. It will ease up and clear out of the region Monday evening and night.

“Much of Nova Scotia should expect a fairly widespread 15 to 25 centimetres of snow,” says Mitchell.

“Totals of up to 40 centimetres are possible in the Cape Breton Highlands. Central and eastern areas of P.E.I. could also pick up totals of 15 to 25 centimetres. The snow will be lower moving into western P.E.I. and New Brunswick.”

The snowstorm has prompted Nova Scotia Health to close COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics in New Germany, Kentville, Cape Breton University and Pugwash.

The weather is also having an impact on mail delivery. Canada Post has issued a "yellow service alert" in Nova Scotia, which means mail delivery could be delayed in the province. Canada Post is asking customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs and driveways to ensure safe access for mail carriers.

There were no significant power outages due to the weather Monday morning.

In Halifax, snow-covered roads made for a tricky commute Monday morning, and transit buses were operating on snow plans.

The overnight winter parking ban will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Vehicles must be off municipal streets during that time.

Police in the city are warning motorists to drive for the conditions and to watch for pedestrians and cyclists. They are also reminding drivers to clear the snow off their vehicles before heading out.

Police in P.E.I. are also warning motorists about the wintry weather.

Transit Cape Breton says it will be pulling buses from the roads around 2 p.m. due to deteriorating road conditions.