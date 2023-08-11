Screen Nova Scotia acquires land to build a film and TV soundstage

Screen Nova Scotia says it has acquired Crown land to build a TV soundstage, a step towards ramping up the province’s film production capacity.

“After years of filming in old warehouses, off-season hockey rinks and curling clubs, the construction of a dedicated, year-round soundstage is a huge and necessary step in continuing the evolution of the Nova Scotia film industry,” Michael Volpe, president of Topsail Entertainment and board of director’s Chair for Screen Nova Scotia, said in a statement Friday.

Screen Nova Scotia Studios Inc. said it has acquired a 25-acre parcel of land near Long Lake in Halifax.

Next, the organization said it intends to issue a request for expressions of interest (REOI) to identify equity partners to “drive the project forward” and ensure it is built. The Nova Scotia government put $8 million towards the project more than a year ago.

According to the film industry association, this project marks the province’s first-ever purpose-built soundstage for TV and movies.

Screen Nova Scotia executive director Laura Mackenzie said in a statement the new soundstage will “anchor our industry for the future — attracting business, creating jobs, and playing a critical role in developing our workforce to grow the industry.”

The process of securing the land for the soundstage began in late 2022, and Screen Nova Scotia said an industry-led committee unanimously chose the space adjacent to Exhibition Park on Highway 333.

The property was selected for its quiet natural setting, proximity to downtown Halifax and other nearby amenities, said a statement from Screen Nova Scotia.

Premier Tim Houston called the acquisition a win in a statement Friday, adding that this planned soundstage will create more year-round jobs and draw more productions to the province’s growing film industry.

“It’s a win for the province and a win for the industry, and we’re pleased to help this exciting project find a home,” he said in a statement Friday.

