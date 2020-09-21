ALBERTON, P.E.I. -- Police say the search continues for a teenager who went missing last week after his boat capsized off Prince Edward Island.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Hutchinson was in a boat with two other boys when it capsized near the town of Northport on Wednesday.

The body of his friend, Ethan Reilly, was recovered Sunday evening.

The third boy made it safely to shore the night the boat overturned.

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax led the initial search for the boys, but turned it over to the RCMP as a missing persons case on Thursday.

Volunteers have been assisting the search for the boys since they went missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 21, 2020.