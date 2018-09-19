

THE CANADIAN PRESS





TIGNISH, P.E.I. -- A search off Prince Edward Island's north shore has ended without finding any trace of two fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized in heavy seas and rain.

Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic says the 12-metre fishing boat, the Kyla Anne, got into trouble at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One man on board managed to swim ashore and call for help, prompting a sea, air and ground search.

Gough says the search was ended Wednesday evening after more than 33 hours of searching by four vessels and three aircraft, covering approximately 1,200 square nautical miles.

Gough says the search had gone on for approximately three times the survivability period for two people in the water without flotation devices.

He says the incident has been handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.

"The next of kin of the two fishermen have been notified of this decision," Gough said. "Our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time."