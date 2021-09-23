MARY'S HARBOUR, N.L. -- A retired coast guard search and rescue coordinator says he's impressed with the effort now going into the search for two fishers who went missing off the coast of Labrador last week.

Merv Wiseman says the provincewide outpouring of support for the fishermen and their families is likely what pushed officials to bring in so many resources to keeping looking for the men and their vessel.

The Coast Guard said Sunday they were turning the search over to RCMP as a recovery mission, sparking outrage, protests and news releases from politicians.

Wiseman said today in an interview the public protests and calls for action shouldn't have had to happen in the first place.

Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins left the small Labrador community of Mary's Harbour last Friday aboard the Island Lady fishing vessel and never returned home.

The Canadian Coast Guard ship Captain Molly Kool has been helping search efforts and a sonar survey vessel from Kraken Robotics has been approved to help -- an effort Wiseman says should be the standard, not the exception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.