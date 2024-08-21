Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case

A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.

Search crews have been looking for 26-year-old Jashansdeep Kaur in Long Lake Provincial Park in Spryfield, N.S., since Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV Atlantic a kayaker had noticed an empty kayak floating in the lake, but no one was near the boat.

Kaur was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police says search crews found Kaur’s cellphone and life-jacket in the kayak, which was floating upright in the water.

Search crews are seen at in Long Lake Provincial Park in Spryfield, N.S.

The search included rescue boats with side-scan sonar and drones.

Police say the investigation will continue as a missing person case.

Kaur is described as a South Asian female with a slim build and long dark hair. She is about five-feet-tall.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and white and black sneakers.

Search crews are seen in a Halifax-area lake.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Hafsa Arif and The Canadian Press

