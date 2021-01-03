HALIFAX -- The search for a missing 20-year-old Yarmouth County man continued on Sunday in Nova Scotia.

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP issued a release saying officers were searching the Tusket River and Chebogue River area for Zachery Lefave of Hebron, who was reported missing on New Year’s Day.

RCMP says Lefave was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Participating in the search on Sunday was the Yarmouth Fire Department, which searched the rivers alongside Ground Search and Rescue. Additionally, the Department of Lands and Forestry assisted with air searches, using a helicopter.

Lefave is described as white, 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt and shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lefave to contact Yarmouth RCMP at 902-742-9106 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

The search continues.

This is a developing story. More to come as details are provided.