Search for missing swimmer in Saint John called off

The search for a 57-year-old swimmer reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal in Saint John, N.B., late Saturday night has been called off.

Emergency crews responded to a missing swimmer in the area of the terminal just before 11 p.m.

According to police, 57-year-old Paul Davis, who they say is known to be an avid swimmer, had gone to the area earlier in the day to swim.

Police say Davis had not returned home, and his belongings were later located on a beach south of the ferry terminal.

Despite extensive search efforts, police say Davis has not been located. That’s despite a rescue team made up of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Saint John Police Force, the Saint John Police Department, Provincial Airlines, Atlantic Towing, Bay Ferries, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces. Crews scoured the shoreline and waters by boat and helicopter.

“An extensive, coordinated, and comprehensive search of parts of the shoreline and waters of the Saint John River, Saint John Harbour, and Bay of Fundy was conducted throughout Saturday night and into Sunday evening involving various search teams, technology, watercraft, and aircraft,” reads a Sunday update from Saint John Police.

The news release confirmed that the search for Davis has ended, though the investigation into his disappearance will continue.

Anyone who may have had contact or seen Davis since early Saturday afternoon is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.