HALIFAX -- The search for a missing toddler who disappeared from his grandmother’s yard has entered its third day in Truro, N.S.

However, police confirm the search for three-year-old Dylan Ehler has now shifted to a recovery operation.

The Truro Police Service says the Department of Natural Resources’ helicopter and members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue returned to the scene at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The command post has been moved from its original site near the Salmon River and is now operating from the local police detachment.

“The team is still actively looking for Dylan,” said police in a statement.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Dylan’s family and we appreciate the continued support from our community and beyond.”

Boy disappeared from yard Wednesday afternoon

Dylan had been playing with his grandmother outside of her home on Elizabeth Street when he disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil told reporters during a news conference on Thursday that she got distracted by her dog and, when she turned around, Dylan was gone.

“His grandmother became briefly distracted and turned around for a moment, and when she turned back, Dylan was no longer in the yard,” said MacNeil.

The boy’s grandfather, Norman Brown, told CTV News that Dylan is very active and loves to run.

“He thinks it’s a game. Once he’s out and about, he loves to run. He was outside with his grandmother. Then he was gone,” said Brown.

Searchers focus on riverbank after boots found

MacNeil said Dylan was reported missing around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and patrol officers were on scene within four minutes of the first call.

An extensive search was launched for the boy, which included support from local police, RCMP, a K9 unit, the Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue teams from Colchester County and Halifax, and a DNR helicopter.

Searchers have been scouring the ground, air and water, including a brook and river near the grandmother’s home.

“There’s a quick-moving brook, Lepper Brook, that runs parallel to Elizabeth Street,” explained MacNeil during Thursday’s news conference.

“The water is very high there this time of year and it’s moving fairly quickly.”

He said search crews found one of Dylan’s rubber boots in Lepper Brook at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The second boot was found further down the brook, close to where it meets the Salmon River, before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Extensive search stretches into second day

Crews used thermal-imaging and underwater cameras as the extensive search continued overnight and into Thursday morning.

The provincial dive team joined the search Thursday, scouring Lepper Brook and the Salmon River.

More than 60 people were involved in Thursday’s search, which was focused on the waterways. Crews walked along the Salmon River and up to Cobequid Bay as a helicopter monitored the scene from the air.

MacNeil noted that many residents have been asking if they can help, but he said additional assistance isn’t needed at this time.

“When people are untrained and they do try to help search, oftentimes they miss clues, maybe trample over evidence, or maybe become a risk of falling in the raging water themselves, so we’re just asking people to show support, prayers and thoughts for the family,” he explained.

Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?

Some residents have questioned why an Amber Alert wasn't issued Wednesday afternoon, but MacNeil said Dylan's disappearance didn't meet the criteria.

He said there is no evidence to suggest that the boy has been abducted or met with foul play, which is required for an Amber Alert.

Instead, a localized emergency alert was issued shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More sadness in Colchester County

The boy’s disappearance is yet another difficult situation for residents of Colchester County to process.

Last month, a gunman went on a rampage in Nova Scotia, killing 22 people in several communities close to Truro, N.S.

Last week, a Canadian Forces helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece, killing six people, including Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, who was originally from Truro and lived in nearby Rawdon.

“We’ve suffered a great deal of loss in the last couple of weeks," said MacNeil. “People are very supportive, staying positive, and trying to work through this as best we can, but we have had our share, no doubt.”