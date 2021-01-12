HALIFAX -- One person has been found dead, and another person is missing, as crews continue to search in the waters near Morris Island in Yarmouth County, N.S.

RCMP say they are searching for 69-year-old Kenneth Peter Surette, who was seen travelling in a canoe on Sunday, Jan. 10 at approximately 11 a.m.

Nova Scotia RCMP received a call around noon on Tuesday of a deceased person seen in the waters off of Morris Island.

RCMP then called the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) for assistance.

The JRCC sent a Hercules aircraft and a Cormorant helicopter from 14 Wing Greenwood to the scene. A Canadian Coast Guard ship, another aircraft, and the RCMP, are also joining in the search.

"Upon initial investigation, the deceased was identified and believed to be associated to Kenneth Surette," the RCMP said in a news release. "It is believed the two had been travelling together in a canoe."

"Shortly before 9 a.m. today, police were informed by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) that they had located a canoe in the water between Surette’s Island and Morris Island," the RCMP said. "The RCMP has set up a Command Centre at the Island Social Club on Surette’s Island as a base of operations. The ground search started this morning with a search zone that spans approximately 15 kilometres, including the shoreline of the mainland and areas of Surette’s Island and Morris Island. The RCMP is asking the public to avoid the shoreline area while the search continues."

On Wednesday evening, the JRCC said they had suspended the search.