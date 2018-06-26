

CTV Atlantic





An air and ground search is underway for an 18-year-old man after his canoe was found overturned in a lake in Musquash, N.B.

Police say Devon Breau’s canoe was found in Stillwater Lake around 8 p.m. Sunday. His ATV and trailer were found on shore.

The Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue, Musquash Fire Department, and the New Brunswick Energy and Resource Development Department are assisting the RCMP as they search for Breau. A helicopter is also searching the Stillwater Lake area.

Breau has shoulder-length dirty blonde hair and green eyes. He is five-foot-nine inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a picture of a lobster on the front, khaki pants, and green rubber boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP.