Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park

A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.

Police say the woman, now identified as 26-year-old Jashansdeep Kaur, was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. in the Long Lake Provincial Park near Dentith Road and Old Sambro Road in Spryfield.

Crews with Ground Search and Rescue were called to assist with the search around 3 p.m.

Police describe Kaur as a South Asian woman, about five-feet tall, with a slim build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white and black sneakers, according to a news release from police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

