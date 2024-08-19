Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park

ATLANTIC
    A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.

    Police say the woman, now identified as 26-year-old Jashansdeep Kaur, was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. in the Long Lake Provincial Park near Dentith Road and Old Sambro Road in Spryfield.

    Crews with Ground Search and Rescue were called to assist with the search around 3 p.m.

    Police describe Kaur as a South Asian woman, about five-feet tall, with a slim build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white and black sneakers, according to a news release from police.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

