An extensive search for a 74-year-old man who failed to return from a fishing trip is underway in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

Robert Philip Palmer was last heard from Monday at 4 p.m. Police say he left the Halifax area to go fishing on North Mountain, but he hasn’t returned home.

His vehicle was found on McNally Road in East Margaretsville, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP, Ground Search and Rescue volunteers, and a helicopter with the Department of Natural Resources, are searching the North Mountain area for the missing man.

Palmer is described as a white male with grey hair. He is five-foot-nine inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a taupe jacket, a multi-coloured, long-sleeve polo shirt, a straw hat, and green rubber boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP.