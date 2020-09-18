HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a Dartmouth man with first-degree murder in relation to the January homicide of Anthony Charles Johnson.

On September 17, police arrested 39-year-old Justin Gregory Miller of Dartmouth in the area Mic Mac Boulevard in Dartmouth without incident, and charged him with with first-degree murder in relation to Johnson’s homicide.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charge.

Miller is the second man arrested in connection with Johnson’s homicide.

On April 23, 30-year-old Shondell James Odgen was arrested in Toronto, and transported back in Halifax to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say late on January 26 they responded to a report of a man shot in the area of Connaught and Chisholm Avenues in Halifax.

Responding officers found the 31-year-old Johnson, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Feb. 6.

The investigation into Anthony’s murder is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the case to call police or Crime Stoppers.