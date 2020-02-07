Shooting death of Halifax man ruled a homicide
Halifax Regional Police investigate a shooting in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues on Jan. 27, 2020.
HALIFAX -- A man who died after being shot in Halifax last month has been identified and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a bus shelter in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man died in hospital on Thursday.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson of Halifax.
Police say an autopsy was conducted on Friday and Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators have not said whether a suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.