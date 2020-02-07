HALIFAX -- A man who died after being shot in Halifax last month has been identified and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a bus shelter in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital on Thursday.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson of Halifax.

Police say an autopsy was conducted on Friday and Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators have not said whether a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.