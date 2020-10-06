HALIFAX -- A 78-year-old woman from the Metepenagiag First Nation, has become the second woman to die as a result of a collision between two vehicles in Strathadam, N.B., that occurred in August.

On August 23, at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Sunny Corner RCMP responded to a report of a head-on collision between two vehicles on Route 425.

Police believe an eastbound car crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a westbound car.

Two women from the Metepenagiag First Nation, aged 72 and 78, who were the occupants of the westbound vehicle, were transported to the Miramichi hospital.

The 72-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries on August 29.

The 78-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on October 5.

A 38-year old woman from Miramichi, who was the sole occupant of the eastbound vehicle, remains in hospital.

The investigation continues.