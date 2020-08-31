HALIFAX -- One woman has died from her injuries and two others remain in hospital after a head-on collision in Strathadam, N.B., last week.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 425 around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Police believe an eastbound car crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a westbound car.

The 38-year-old female driver of the eastbound car was taken to hospital in Miramichi. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

The occupants of the westbound car, a 72-year-old woman and a 78-year-old woman, both from Metepenagiag First Nation, N.B., were also taken to hospital.

Police said Monday that the 72-year-old woman died from her injuries on Saturday.

The other two women remain in hospital.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.