

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Three Nova Scotia judges -- including two women -- were given promotions Monday.

Deborah Smith, associate chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, was named the court's chief justice by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Smith -- now the second woman chief justice of the province's Supreme Court -- has been on the bench for more than 18 years, after 17 years of practising law.

Nova Scotia Chief Justice Michael Wood said in a statement that Smith "has been recognized nationally as a leader in judicial education and training, helping to ensure Canadian judges are in touch with the society in which they judge."

Also Monday, Carole Beaton of the Supreme Court's family division was appointed to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

And Samuel Moreau, who currently sits on the family court in Antigonish, is now a justice with the Supreme Court (Family Division).