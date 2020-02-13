HALIFAX -- Another of Canada’s veterans of the Second World War has passed away.

Norman Crewe died Monday in Halifax.

Born in Burgeo, Newfoundland and Labrador, in 1921, Norman’s first job was on the water, fishing with his grandfather at the age of 13.

He left home for Nova Scotia in 1940 where he joined the Merchant Navy.

Norman made seven trans-Atlantic trips and one through the Panama Canal during the war years.

Afterward, Norman went on to work at HMC Dockyard in Halifax, where he stayed for more than 33 years, retiring in 1986.

Among the many things Norman did post-retirement, he volunteered for more than 16 years at Camp Hill Hospital and the Veterans Memorial building.

He was also a long-standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Norman is survived by his wife of 72 years, Amelia Crewe, and their many family members.

Norman was 98.