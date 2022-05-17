Section of Herring Cove Road closed to traffic as Halifax police investigate stabbing

Halifax Regional Police are on scene in the Herring Cove Road area after a person was stabbed overnight.

Police responded to the stabbing in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a person who had been stabbed at the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No details about the victim have been released.

No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident.

Police remain on scene in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road and they are asking people to stay away from the area while they investigate.

A section of Herring Cove Road -- from Greystone Drive to Hilden Drive -- is closed to traffic at this time. Police are asking motorists to detour via Lynnett Road, Forbes Sreet, Bridget Avenue, Enid Avenue and Sylvia Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).