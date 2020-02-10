HALIFAX -- A section of Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 was closed for most of the day Monday due to a collision near Milford.

The crash appears to have involved a dump truck and a small vehicle.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the collision, or the extent of their injuries, but they do say the collision is "serious."

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane between exits 9 and 10, while northbound traffic between exits 9 and 10 was being diverted to Highway 2.

The highway reopened around 6 p.m.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

All traffic northbound on Hwy 102, is being rerouted to hwy 2 , via exit 09 (Milford), because of a serious collision between a dump truck and small vehicle.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/GInKrOzikY — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) February 10, 2020