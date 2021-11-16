Sentencing hearing told of lasting impact on soldiers served cannabis cupcakes

OROMOCTO, N.B. -

A sentencing hearing for a New Brunswick soldier found guilty of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to her comrades during a 2018 live-fire training exercise has heard of the lasting impact on those who ate them.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was found guilty on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one charge of disgraceful conduct following a court martial in August.

Cogswell served the cupcakes to eight Canadian Forces soldiers while operating a mobile field canteen on July 21, 2018, on 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

Prosecutor Maj. Max Reed today read victim impact statements from five of the soldiers who consumed the cupcakes.

In her statement, Lyann Lechman said the incident had an irreversible impact and she doesn't trust people anymore.

Liam Jarbeau said he now questions if he can trust people, while others said they had previous addiction issues and the incident was a threat to their sobriety.

Master Bombardier William Long said going back to work was difficult because other soldiers thought the episode was comical.

In her judgment in August, Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf told the court the actions of Cogswell were "shockingly unacceptable."

She said people were driving trucks, setting up large howitzer guns and handling ammunition while impaired, adding that the circumstances presented a potential for significant harm, including death.

Defence lawyer Ian Casper told the court today he hopes to answer why the incident occurred. A psychiatrist called by the defence has begun testimony about Cogswell's mental health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.