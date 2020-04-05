HALIFAX -- Highway 125 in Cape Breton was closed for several hours Saturday night, after a single vehicle collision sent a man to hospital.

RCMP say at 7:20 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a serious collision on Highway 125 near Exit 3 in Upper North Sydney.

Police say a westbound SUV left the highway while navigating a curve, and rolled several times in the median, before landing back on its wheels.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Sydney Mines, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Westbound traffic on Highway 125 was closed between Exits 3 and 2 for several hours, before re-opening near midnight.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.