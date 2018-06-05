

CTV Atlantic





Slices of pizza are literally flying out the window at a restaurant in North Sydney.

Drive-thru pizza is a new business venture for one Cape Breton pie shop.

“We decided to, for convenience of our customers, try it, and see if it works out,” explains pizza cook Denise Reid, “hopefully it will.”

During Tuesday’s lunch hour rush, it appeared drive-thru customers were getting their slices quicker than customers lined up inside.

“Pretty convenient, no one’s here yet, beat the line,” said one customer.

It’s not the first time pickup-window pizza has been offered in the Maritimes, A-1 Pizza in Port Hawkesbury has a drive thru, but it’s a new experiment at Kenny’s.

The North Sydney location was a former fast food restaurant that had a drive-thru window, so owners say the idea came simply enough.

“We have people who come from Halifax, and Antigonish that want our pizza,” adds Reid, “big time in Halifax, students in Halifax that want their parents to take a pizza to them, from Kenny’s.”

The drive-thru pizza window opened on Monday; so far customers can only order slices and drinks from their cars.

“I like it,” says customer Brian Macleod. “I don’t have to go in and wait in line.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.