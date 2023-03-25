Several Maritimers displaced by two fires Friday in N.B., P.E.I.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping several Maritimers who were displaced by two separate fires in the region on Friday.

The Red Cross says the first fire happened early in the day on Prince William Street in Campbellton, N.B.

The fire damaged a large two-storey house containing several apartments, according to a Saturday news release.

No one was injured, but six people have been temporarily displaced.

Volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for two adults.

The Red Cross says four other tenants made their own arrangements, or received help through other agencies.

Cleanup and repairs are expected to take a few weeks.

Another fire was reported around noon Friday along Highway 19 in Nine Mile Creek, P.E.I.

The Red Cross says a woman has been displaced by the fire which destroyed a mini-home.

Volunteers helped her with emergency lodging and essentials, like clothing and food.

There were no injuries reported.