HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia will reopen 13 provincial museum sites on July 1.

There will be new measures in place to ensure that people can safely enjoy their visits and staff can be protected.

The Nova Scotia Museum sites that will be reopening on July 1 are:

Museum of Natural History, Halifax

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Halifax

Museum of Industry, Stellarton

Prescott House Museum, Port Williams, Kings Co.

Balmoral Grist Mill, Tatamagouche

Sutherland Steam Mill, Tatamagouche

Lawrence House Museum, Maitland, Hants Co.

Haliburton House Museum, Windsor

Uniacke Estate Museum, Mount Uniacke

Old Meeting House, Barrington, Shelburne Co.

Barrington Woolen Mill, Barrington, Shelburne Co.

Dory Shop Museum, Shelburne

Ross Thomson House, Shelburne

Many other museum sites across the province will open later in July. Information will be posted on their websites.

The Museum of Natural History has extended the Egyptian mummies exhibit until Nov. 8.

"Visitors to museums will be required to practise physical distancing and follow the site-specific guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all," the Department of Communities, Culture, and Heritage said in a news release.

Visitors are encouraged to visit each museum's Know Before You Go section on their websites before going to familiarize themselves with each site's guidelines.