Several Nova Scotia museum sites to reopen July 1
The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is seen along the waterfront boardwalk in Halifax on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. It is one of 13 Nova Scotia museum sites that will reopen on July 1. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia will reopen 13 provincial museum sites on July 1.
There will be new measures in place to ensure that people can safely enjoy their visits and staff can be protected.
The Nova Scotia Museum sites that will be reopening on July 1 are:
- Museum of Natural History, Halifax
- Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Halifax
- Museum of Industry, Stellarton
- Prescott House Museum, Port Williams, Kings Co.
- Balmoral Grist Mill, Tatamagouche
- Sutherland Steam Mill, Tatamagouche
- Lawrence House Museum, Maitland, Hants Co.
- Haliburton House Museum, Windsor
- Uniacke Estate Museum, Mount Uniacke
- Old Meeting House, Barrington, Shelburne Co.
- Barrington Woolen Mill, Barrington, Shelburne Co.
- Dory Shop Museum, Shelburne
- Ross Thomson House, Shelburne
Many other museum sites across the province will open later in July. Information will be posted on their websites.
The Museum of Natural History has extended the Egyptian mummies exhibit until Nov. 8.
"Visitors to museums will be required to practise physical distancing and follow the site-specific guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all," the Department of Communities, Culture, and Heritage said in a news release.
Visitors are encouraged to visit each museum's Know Before You Go section on their websites before going to familiarize themselves with each site's guidelines.