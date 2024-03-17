Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run celebrates 31st year in Saint John

Saint Patrick’s Day in Canada’s self proclaim “most Irish city” didn’t waste any time getting the festivities started on Sunday.

The 31st Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run went down Sunday morning at Picaroons in uptown Saint John, with over 100 runners (many with their dogs) taking part in the short three kilometre trek around town. Participants gathered back at the uptown bar following the run to enjoy a free chili meal. Those taking part ranged in age with the youngest walker being just 22 months, with the oldest participant coming in at 85 years old.

Registration cost $20 dollars, with all proceeds going towards RedHead Strays for the fifth straight year.

“We help cats abandoned, stray cats, lost cats, feral cats and we just help them get off the streets,” says RedHead Strays Executive Director Dianne Fox. “We have done over 2,500 cats over the last eight years.”

The non-profit group also operates a trap, neuter, and release (TNR) program, and an adoption program for rescued cats. The group is reliant in donations from the community to support their work, with any amount helping.

“We just like to help cats.” Says Fox. “So if it was 50 cents or $700 we will take it.”

RedHead Strays was also selling merchandise like sticks, coffee mugs, and hand knitted “catnip balls” for peoples feline friends.

Fox says those items and others are always available through their Facebook page. She adds those looking to donate to RedHead Strays can do so at anytime with more information available online.

