'She's making my dreams come true': 12-year-old Cape Breton cancer fighter keeps on fundraising

Last week, Molly Wadden and her father set up a musical fundraiser at the Cape Breton Farmers Market. On Saturday, the two returned with a cheque for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for $13,062.85.

12-year-old Molly is battling Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Her mission is to help organizations that have supported her.

"They're changing people's lives for the better. I could be a part of that and help with that. It means a lot to know I am helping with that," said Molly.

Now, she is turning her attention to Caleb's Courage,” founded by Mike and Nicole MacArthur to honour their own little superhero, Caleb, who died of cancer in 2015.

They say they know Molly's fight all too well.

"It truly is remarkable. She's truly remarkable. She truly is the epitome of a superhero. We’re so proud of her and such an inspiration for our whole community," said Nicole, Caleb's mother.

Support has poured in for Molly and her family from across the island, overwhelming for a family changed by the diagnoses.

"It was pretty shocking and there was no signs it was coming," said Nadie Wadden, Molly's mother.

"This type of cancer for children, it really hits home for people in general. I think even though you can't relate personally to that type of scenario, it hits everyone deep and they're really stepped up. It's been awesome," said Molly's father, Jeff Wadden.

A bottle drive and second performance with her dad will be held Sunday at Daniel's in Sydney to raise money for Caleb's Courage.

"Between her sickness and COVID, it's been really hard to get out and play for people and sing songs with her. So, to be able to do that with her, she's making my dreams come true. I wouldn't change it for the world," said Jeff.