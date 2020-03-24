SYDNEY -- It was a powerful day in Sydney, N.S. as people took to social media -- dressed in their finest superhero attire -- to mark the 5th annual “Caleb’s Superhero Day.”

Caleb MacArthur died from cancer in 2015, a month shy of his 4th birthday.

The beloved boy was known to dress up as his favourite superhero, Superman, while he underwent treatment at Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Now, each year on March 24, people honour his memory by dressing up as their favourite superhero.

This year, due to physical-distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, people instead took to social media to show off their costumes.

“Why not flood the internet with something positive today to remember someone who fought so much and all the changes Caleb's Courage has brought forth,” says Melanie Sampson, a supporter of Caleb’s Superhero Day.

Mike MacArthur, Caleb’s father, says his son knew the true meaning of courage. Like a superhero, he was brave in the face of adversity

“He battled that disease for almost a year and today would mark the day that we would call, he gained his angel wings, and he's been watching out for us ever since,” says MacArthur.

With the world now battling a pandemic, MacArthur says Caleb's memory gives hope.

“We have to remember to have hope and have compassion with each other. Rely on that healthcare system that's going to take care of us and those healthcare workers,” says MacArthur.

“We will get through this and we will get through this together and we will be helping each other do that.”

Despite the circumstances, people near and far are showing their support for the MacArthur family on one of their darkest days.

“For us, it's truly amazing to have that support and it helps us get through on a daily basis,” says MacArthur.