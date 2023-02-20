Shelburne, N.S., man facing several charges after armed robbery ends in police pursuit: RCMP

A Shelburne, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after an armed robbery ended in a police pursuit last week.

On Friday, members of Shelburne RCMP responded to a panic alarm at a store located on Brighton Road in Lydgate, N.S., around 9:10 a.m.

Police say officers learned two men arrived to the store in a black van.

One of them entered with a gun, pointed it at an employee and took the till, say police.

According to police, the gun used in the incident was dropped outside the store prior to both men fleeing the scene in the van.

The gun used, an imitation firearm, was seized by police outside the store.

The employee was not physically injured.

Shortly after, the RCMP says the van was located on Highway 103. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle did not pull over.

“RCMP officers engaged in a pursuit with the van, which went from Hwy. 103, through Shelburne, then Hwy. 203 into Lower Ohio,” said RCMP, in a news release.

After the pursuit, the force says the van eventually stopped which led to the arrest of the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.

The identity of the second man involved in the incident is known to officers. The force says they are looking for him.

Police say they later confirmed the van used during the incident was stolen.

According to the force, 24-year-old Isaac Hilton Demolitor has been charged with the following:

Robbery with a Firearm;

Assault with a Weapon;

Pointing a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

Disguise with Intent;

Flight from Police;

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance;

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance;

Impaired Operation, equal to or over, 80mg%;

Theft of a Motor Vehicle;

Theft under $5,000;

Failure to Comply with Conditions

He has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident are asked to contact Shelburne RCMP at 902-875-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.