Shriners turn a normal Wednesday into something extraordinary for a nursing home in Riverview, N.B.
The residents of the Grass Home in Riverview, N.B., were waiting outside early on Wednesday afternoon, making sure they had a front row seat to the show ahead.
At 1:30 p.m., a group of Shriners on top of their famous mini-cars rolled into the courtyard, driving past residents and spreading smiles with every lap.
“I thought it was funny,” said 101-year-old Vivian Helen MacFarlane. Her husband used to be a Shriner, so seeing the cars brought back a lot of fond memories for her.
“This visit is wonderful. These guys do great work and I’ll tell you, the people that are in the home here, they really enjoy it, and we hope they keep on coming,” said 85-year-old Charles G Ashe.
For Ashe, it was his first time ever seeing the Shriners and the mini cars in person.
“Oh that was just super. It took me back to my younger days. I always liked cars,” Ashe said.
80-year-old Evelyn Bell remembers The Shriners from their visit to The Grass Home in 2021.
“Oh I thought it was great,” Bell said. “When they said they were coming I couldn’t wait because I saw them when they were here last time and it is really something.”
Bell had a harder time picking her favourite part of the show.
“All of it! No part was favourite. Oh yes! The teddy bear and that’s because I collect them,” she said.
In between parades, The Shriners make visits in the community. They had two stops on Wednesday including their visit to the 36 residents and staff at Grass Home.
“It makes us very happy too, to be able to see people laugh and to also bring awareness to our cause which is to help children who are sick, who have diseases of the skin and to bring notice to the people that this is what we do,” said Rene Cormier, a past potentate for Luxor Shriners New Brunswick. “It’s especially nice because in Moncton here we have a lot of new immigrants and they wonder what this is for and once we explain it to them that we run a hospital for children in Montreal and throughout Canada and the United States and what we do, it brightens up their mindset.”
Cormier says the Shriners help send families in need to a hospital they opened in Montreal in 2015. While they are focused on children, he says the Shriners are welcomed wherever they go by people of all ages.
“We had one senior person, sit on one of the cars and the minute he sat on the car and put his hands on the handlebar, he was cheek to cheek smile,” said Cormier.
The entire visit was for the residents of Grass Home, but they made sure the Shriners weren’t driving away empty handed. A homemade, surprise Tim Hortons drive-thru was set up along their route, designed to be a perfect fit for a group of mini cars.
Activity Coordinator, Stephanie Thomson says special events like this bring joy and excitement into the home and give residents a chance to reminisce.
“They all have heard of the Shriners and know the good work that they do and it’s just a nice way to spend the afternoon,” she said. “The ladies all wanted their hair done, their nails done, they wanted a nice outfit. It’s been a good day.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
WATCH U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
Parks Canada says visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
'God works in mysterious ways': Wedding ring lost 61 years ago found on farm
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
Guardian Caps prevent football-related head injuries and are growing in popularity
At a quick glance, Guardian Caps are an oversized padded protective covering for football helmets that give players a much different appearance, compared to the look of traditional helmets.
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Disgraceful': Ontario's opposition demands Doug Ford apologize for animal hospital joke about overflow patients
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
-
CNE head voices concern for future of fair amid plans to shrink usable space at Exhibition Place
The head of the CNE is expressing concern that the city's plans for Exhibition Place could shrink the space available for the annual fair to a size that would put its revenue in jeopardy.
-
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Calgary
-
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
-
Multiple kittens injured, 2 dead in disturbing string of animal abuse cases in Calgary
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Mpox risk remains 'low' in Alberta with 7 cases reported this year: AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the risk of contracting mpox in the province remains low, with seven cases reported in 2024.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police release images of suspect SUV in November killings of father, son
Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle they suspect is involved in the double homicide of an Edmonton man and his son at a southside gas station in November last year.
-
Edmonton man shot dead by police after stabbing officer during search warrant: EPS
An Edmonton man was shot dead by police early Wednesday morning after he stabbed an officer, Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorm warning: More heavy rain possible for Montreal
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police step up patrols as Kirkland residents worry over string of crimes
Montreal police are investigating a string of crimes that have hit the City of Kirkland in recent weeks. The crimes occurred on the same section of the typically quiet Beaubois street, and the motive remains unclear.
-
Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
Chipotle to open second Ottawa location this fall
The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.
London
-
Corus cuts jobs at London's AM980, closes Hamilton station
More media layoffs coming down the pipe at Corus in London. Global News AM980 eliminated two full time and two part time positions on Wednesday.
-
Woodstock residents fight to save several outdoor aquatics facilities
On a hot summers day – the only outdoor pool in Woodstock sits empty. Last year, city council decided repairing the Lions pool was too costly.
-
Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
Barrie
-
Attempted murder charge laid in Midland hit-and-run
Two people face criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Midland.
-
Dog stolen from front lawn in Barrie's west end reunited with owner
A dog that police said had been stolen from a front yard late Wednesday morning in a west-end neighbourhood has been reunited with its owner.
-
Volunteer firefighters rescue dog from 25-foot well
The Inter-Township Fire Department rescued a large dog that had fallen down a 25-foot well on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Investigation concludes northern Ont. police likely saved woman’s life
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Kitchener
-
Ont. man wanted for attempted abduction of woman in Wellesley Township
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
-
Should you be worried about QR payment systems at Waterloo Region parking lots?
Concerns have been raised about a new parking app used at lots in Waterloo Region.
-
'Disgraceful': Ontario's opposition demands Doug Ford apologize for animal hospital joke about overflow patients
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
Windsor
-
Windsor Diving Club making waves
The Windsor Diving Club is making waves as one member has made a big achievement.
-
Howard Avenue to be closed
Howard Avenue will be closed to traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
-
Two men charged with sexually assaulting teen girls
Windsor police have charged two men related to the alleged sexual assault of two teen girls.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire forces Manitoba community to evacuate
A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Crown stays charges against former Winnipeg gym teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
A former gym teacher who was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student has had those charges stayed by the Crown.
Regina
-
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck is appealing for another chance to prove he didn't murder his wife
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
'Historic moment': Sask. coach for Team Germany returns from Olympics
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage. Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.
Vancouver
-
Death of man found in Maple Ridge 2 months ago now considered homicide, IHIT called in
Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge more than two months ago.
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
-
Suspect charged for allegedly smashing woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect charged for allegedly smashing woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
-
Edited photos, virtual staging should void contract for home purchase, B.C. man argues
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
Kelowna
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.