Signs of early success after pesticide used against invasive species in N.S. lake

HALIFAX -

There are early signs of success in the Nova Scotia government's operation to rid a lake in the province's east of invasive smallmouth bass.

The Fisheries Department used 1,500 litres of a solution containing the pesticide rotenone in Dobsons Lake, near Canso, N.S., last September in an attempt to eradicate the species.

Department official Andrew Lowles says there have been no signs of smallmouth bass in the lake and adds that native brook trout have since been observed migrating upstream in the area.

Lowles says the department made the observations last fall and this past spring, adding that it plans to return with a follow-up assessment early next month.

The use of rotenone at Dobsons Lake last September followed a similar fish kill in October 2020 at Piper Lake, in Pictou County.

Lowles says there are no immediate plans to use the chemical anywhere else, but he is not ruling out its future use as a last resort against other invasive fish species.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.

