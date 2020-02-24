Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the arrest of a 15-year-old boy by members of the Halifax Regional Police on Friday.

"The youth who was arrested and taken into custody outside of the Bedford Place Mall sustained injuries during his interaction with police," SIRT said in a news release. "As a result, Halifax police referred the matter to SIRT."

SIRT is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact them at 1-855-450-2010 with any information they may have.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

The Police Act requires the SIRT director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months after it is finished.