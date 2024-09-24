ATLANTIC
    • SiRT investigating after man injured during 'interaction' with Halifax police

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man was seriously injured during an “interaction” with Halifax Regional Police.

    On Sept. 17, police responded to a report of a break and enter in Dartmouth, N.S.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male in a business and issued verbal commands which he failed to comply with, according to a news release from SiRT Tuesday.

    SiRT says one of the officers deployed their CEW and officers placed the male under arrest.

    Emergency Health Services assessed the male at the scene and police transported him to the hospital, where he was admitted and diagnosed with a ruptured spleen, says SiRT.

    Halifax Regional Police contacted SiRT later that day, and as a result of the serious injury, SiRT says they commenced an investigation into the matter.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

