SiRT investigating after woman injured during 'interaction' with Halifax police

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a woman was seriously injured during an “interaction” with Halifax Regional Police.

On Sept. 14, police responded to a report of an alleged domestic assault in progress at a residence in Bedford, N.S.

When officers arrived, a woman fled and jumped a fence, which had a significant drop on the other side, according to a news release from SiRT Tuesday.

SiRT says the woman was located shortly after and arrested for obstruction.

Emergency Health Services arrived on scene and the woman was taken to hospital. SiRT says she sustained fractures in her foot.

Halifax Regional Police contacted SiRT, which launched an investigation the next day.

SiRT is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

