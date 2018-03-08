Featured
SiRT investigating Halifax police officer for assault
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 3:20PM AST
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating an officer who allegedly assaulted a man in a Halifax homeless shelter last month.
The Serious Incident response Team says the alleged altercation occurred on Feb. 25 at Metro Turning Point shelter.
The SiRT says a 54-year-old man sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose.
“Halifax Regional Police contacted SiRT who have begun its investigation into the matter,” said John L. Scott, interim director of the SiRT, in a statement.
SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.