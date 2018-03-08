

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating an officer who allegedly assaulted a man in a Halifax homeless shelter last month.

The Serious Incident response Team says the alleged altercation occurred on Feb. 25 at Metro Turning Point shelter.

The SiRT says a 54-year-old man sustained facial injuries, including a broken nose.

“Halifax Regional Police contacted SiRT who have begun its investigation into the matter,” said John L. Scott, interim director of the SiRT, in a statement.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.