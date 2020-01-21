HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will investigate a controversial incident involving the Halifax Regional Police at a local Walmart.

Santina Rao says she was racially profiled while shopping at the Walmart on Mumford Road last week.

Rao says she was in the toy aisle when she was approached by three employees and two police officers who accused her of concealing items.

She says police caused several injuries including a black eye and fractured wrist.

The incident sparked a protest and allegations of racial profiling.

On Tuesday, SIRT said after reviewing medical records, they have determined the incident does fit their mandate and they will investigate.

Rao faces several charges including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.