

CTV Atlantic





Five men and a woman have been arrested following the search of two marijuana dispensaries in Moncton, N.B.

According to RCMP, investigators with a search warrant combed the two locations on Mapleton Road Wednesday.

RCMP say officers seized a quantity of marijuana from each location as well as lab equipment believed to be used for manufacturing cannabis oil.

Police arrested the six people at the scene and they’ve since been released pending court dates.

RCMP say a 25-year-old Moncton man is scheduled to appear in court May 17. A 22-year-old man from Riverview and a 37-year-old Monctonman are scheduled for June 14. A 19-year-old man and 33-year-old man both from Moncton as well as a 56-year-old woman from Lakeville are all scheduled to appear in court August 16.

"There is no legal mechanism that allows for medical marijuana dispensaries to sell cannabis to the public," says Sgt. Louis Robichaud of the Codiac Regional RCMP. "The products they sell are unregulated. This is dangerous for any customers, because they cannot be sure of the contents or quality of the product they are consuming."

The investigation is ongoing.