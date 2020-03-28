HALIFAX -- There are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the total of number of cases in the province to 51, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health in a news release issued Saturday.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 1.

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 1.

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 2.

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 2.

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 2.

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 2.

Few other details have been released at this time, including whether the cases are travel related.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Saturday's release. “These practices will save lives.”

Public Health says two people who had contracted COVID-19 have since recovered.

Also on Saturday, the province released information about a new toll-free number designated for health-care workers.

Health-care workers who have had direct contact with patients and have developed symptoms are directed to immediately self-isolated, and call the toll-free number 1-833-475-0724.

On Friday, N.B. reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, including one that is being investigated as 'a possible case of community transmission', which would be the first non-travel related case in the province.

New Brunswick is not scheduled to hold a news conference on Saturday or Sunday, but Dr. Jennifer Russell did release a video to the province's twitter page on Saturday afternoon.

A message from Dr. Jennifer Russell. pic.twitter.com/zXJmYhXfEt — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) March 28, 2020

This is a developing story, more to come.