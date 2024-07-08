Six new health-care professionals join Shelburne County health team

Six new health-care professionals have joined the Shelburne Family Practice team in the past year, according to a news release from the provincial government on Monday.

The Shelburne Family Practice team now has five family physicians, five nurse practitioners, two registered nurses, a licensed practical nurse, a social worker and six administrative staff. It also includes the Shelburne Diabetes Centre, which has its own registered nurse and dietitian.

“The addition of six primary health-care providers will increase access for patients from Lockeport to Clark’s Harbour as we continue to build on access for patients in the health-care system throughout the county,” said Nolan Young, MLA for Shelburne, on behalf of Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the release. “The team will provide care at clinics across Shelburne County to ensure that we are reducing the barriers that patients experience when they must travel to access care.”

The team will serve clinics in Shelburne, Lockeport, Clark’s Harbour and Barrington. Patients who currently travel from the latter three communities to the Shelburne clinic can speak with their care provider about making appointments in their home community.

According to the release, people In Clark’s Harbour without a primary care provider can contact the practice to book an appointment the same week in their community, based on capacity.

In addition to the six new professionals, a family practice nurse was hired in March to support patients at the Barrington Community Health Centre.

“The Shelburne Family Practice team is dedicated to working together to provide the best care for our patients and people across Shelburne County,” said Angelina Demings, nurse practitioner, Shelburne Family Practice. “As a team, we have been able to grow and add a more diverse selection of healthcare providers to offer more comprehensive care in more communities. Since the team has grown, we are providing more services at the clinics in Lockeport and Clark’s Harbour, as well as enhancing the services we have been providing in Barrington.”

