Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in World War II
The ringing of a bell echoed outside the Royal Canadian Legion in Noel, N.S., Saturday as a town crier summoned the crowd to gather for the unveiling of a memorial, dedicated to eight brothers from the region who all served in the Second World War.
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from nearby Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War II.
"This should have happened 80 years ago,” said master of ceremonies Jeff Thurber, who serves as the president of the Hants North Royal Canadian Legion.
The monument offers a chance to resurrect history and pay tribute to the Harvie brothers: Avard, Edmund, Ernest, Victor, Ervin, Garnet and their two siblings Marven and Burrell who died during the war.
None of the brothers are alive today to witness the ceremony but dozens of their family members attended the unveiling of the monument.
Thurber said he felt that too many people had forgotten the story of the Harvie boys when he attended the last Remembrance Day ceremony in the community. He said he felt obligated to get their story out there.
"What bothers me most is nobody knows about them,” said Thurber. "You do a Google search and their name doesn’t even come up.”
That inspired the effort to erect the monument. It displays the number eight in the centre surrounded by portraits of the brothers. Marven and Burrell, the brothers who died in the war are at the top with portraits of their six surviving siblings below.
"It’s very special to us. We traveled to get here, and we'd never miss it,” said Mark Harvie, the grandson of Avard Harvie.
Family came from across Canada to attend the ceremony, many meeting for the first time.
"We’ve met so many people in the last few days that we’d never met before,” said Mark. “It’s a moment we’ll never forget.”
Nor will the community, with the monument serving as a reminder and tribute to the sacrifice the eight brothers made nearly 80 years ago.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal funding finally comes through to replace one of Canada’s worst hospitals in the Far North
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
British leader Starmer's chief of staff quits over reports about salary
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff quit on Sunday, citing concerns that growing news reports about her role 'risked becoming a distraction to the government.'
Tropical Storm Milton could hit Florida as a major hurricane midweek
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Milton, for now just a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico, could intensify rapidly into a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
Officer arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from store: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Liberal, Conservative MPs to speak at Oct. 7 march to Parliament Hill
A Liberal MP and a Conservative MP will be part of a team delivering speeches at an event in Ottawa commemorating the one year anniversary of the attacks on Oct. 7.
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
opinion Tips on managing your financial stress
Financial strain can be an uncomfortable burden to bear, especially if you feel that you're doing as much as you can and are barely managing to stay afloat. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some tips for managing financial stress and digging your way out of debt.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario Science Centre to open up temporary satellite locations months after sudden shutdown
The Ontario Science Centre is set to launch two temporary satellite locations in other parts of Toronto, which could let visitors access some of its interactive exhibits while a full interim location remains at least a year away, CTV News has learned.
-
Fans cheer Messi as Toronto FC concedes late goal to Miami and misses out on playoffs
Leo Campana's stoppage-time goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 win and left Toronto FC's playoff hopes hanging by a thread Saturday.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
Calgary
-
6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses
An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
-
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision along northbound Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue Southeast.
-
Nanton RCMP on scene at serious single vehicle collision
Nanton RCMP are on scene Sunday morning at a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 533 and Range Road 118.
Edmonton
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
'We're losing billions of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
Montreal
-
'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole
Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
Asylum seekers in Quebec: Ottawa will protect 'fundamental rights'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a pointed reply on Saturday to Quebec Premier François Legault's suggestion that half of the asylum seekers already settled in Quebec should be forcibly moved to other provinces.
Ottawa
-
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 4-6
Fair season continues in the Ottawa area, the Ottawa 67's and Senators play on home ice, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa meet in the Panda Game and a former Backstreet Boy is in town.
-
Pro-Palestinian march held in Ottawa amid global day of protests
Demonstrators converged on downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon as part of a global day of action to protest Israel's military actions in the Middle East.
London
-
EQAO results: TVDSB exceeds expectations in math, lags in literacy
Standardised testing is a great way to see how local students measure up to provincial averages, and following the pandemic, educators had their work cut out for them getting kids back up to speed.
-
Tropical Storm Milton could hit Florida as a major hurricane midweek
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Milton, for now just a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico, could intensify rapidly into a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
-
Want to catch some fall colours? Be patient
If you’re keen to catch some of the brightest colours that mother nature has to offer this fall, you’re going to be waiting a bit longer.
Barrie
-
Police search for missing Orillia man
OPP are seeking assistance in their search for a 30-year-old man last seen in Orillia.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
-
'InnisFALL' celebrated in Innisfil
More than a thousand residents attended the Town of Innisfil's inaugural 'InnisFALL' festival on Saturday, which celebrated the spirit of fall with live music and entertainment at Innisfil Town Square.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberal, Conservative MPs to speak at Oct. 7 march to Parliament Hill
A Liberal MP and a Conservative MP will be part of a team delivering speeches at an event in Ottawa commemorating the one year anniversary of the attacks on Oct. 7.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
-
No injuries reported in Greater Sudbury garage fire
Fire crews in Greater Sudbury battled a large garage fire on Friday.
Kitchener
-
One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
-
One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge
Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.
-
Urgent call for volunteers for Oktoberfest parade
The Oktoberfest Parade is fast approaching and organizers are urgently seeking volunteers to fill the role of sign carriers.
Windsor
-
County Road 18 in Harrow closed due to collision
Currently, County Road 18 is closed between Briton Road, and Rizzo Nicola Drive while police investigate.
-
Amazon to open new last mile delivery station in Windsor ahead of holiday rush
The new last mile delivery station in will be open by the end of October – last mile facilities sort scan and prepare customer packages before they are loaded onto delivery vehicles.
-
Tropical Storm Milton could hit Florida as a major hurricane midweek
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Milton, for now just a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico, could intensify rapidly into a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
Homelessness on the rise as encampments spread to Steinbach
Communities outside of the perimeter aren’t immune to the housing and affordability struggles seen in Winnipeg.
-
Seniors' advocates warn of 'severe consequences' ahead of likely worker strike
As many as 25,000 employees could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday morning, making it the second-largest strike in Manitoba’s history.
Regina
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
-
Wind gusts around 100 km/h hammer Regina, southern Sask.
A wind warning was issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses say one dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey
One person is reportedly dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit a bench, striking people who were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Massive fire destroys downtown Langley restaurant
A massive fire broke out in downtown Langley Saturday morning, destroying a restaurant and forcing several other businesses to close.
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Saanich police warn of another Taylor Swift ticket scam
Ever since Taylor Swift made thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans’ wildest dreams come true by announcing a three-show run in Vancouver this December, scammers have attempted, and sometimes succeeded, to take advantage of the scramble for tickets.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.